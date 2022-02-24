Bouna Sarr wants to leave Bayern Munich in the summer

Bouna Sarr has really struggled since arriving at Bayern Munich in 2020. The former Marseille defender is the last choice right-back for Nagelsmann behind Benjamin Pavard as well as newcomer Josip Stanisic. Sarr is well paid in Munich but the player is leaning towards leaving Bayern in the upcoming summer.

Bouna Sarr’s transfer value has diminished to just one-third of its value just two years ago, so Sarr’s sale wouldn’t mean any significant cash flow for the Bavarians. However, a sale could benefit both parties as Sarr is looking for a larger role and more playtime, while Bayern Munich can drop Sarr’s wages and give more time to youth players.

Bouna Sarr is leaning towards leaving FC Bayern in the summer. France, Italy or Turkey are possible destinations for the Senegalese international. Venezia FC already wanted to sign Sarr in January [@kessler_philipp @mano_bonke, @tzmuenchen] pic.twitter.com/ezYYjPPtnG — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 23, 2022

France, Italy, or Turkey are possible destinations for the Senegalese defender. Reportedly, Venezia FC already wanted to sign Sarr in January. If there are sufficient right-back options to cover the team without Sarr, then Bayern should sell Sarr and save money for future transfers.