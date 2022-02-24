 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bouna Sarr wants to leave Bayern Munich in the summer

The Senegalese international is leaning towards laving Bayern Munich for a bigger role in another league.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
FC Bayern München - Training Session Photo by L. Theising/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bouna Sarr has really struggled since arriving at Bayern Munich in 2020. The former Marseille defender is the last choice right-back for Nagelsmann behind Benjamin Pavard as well as newcomer Josip Stanisic. Sarr is well paid in Munich but the player is leaning towards leaving Bayern in the upcoming summer.

Bouna Sarr’s transfer value has diminished to just one-third of its value just two years ago, so Sarr’s sale wouldn’t mean any significant cash flow for the Bavarians. However, a sale could benefit both parties as Sarr is looking for a larger role and more playtime, while Bayern Munich can drop Sarr’s wages and give more time to youth players.

France, Italy, or Turkey are possible destinations for the Senegalese defender. Reportedly, Venezia FC already wanted to sign Sarr in January. If there are sufficient right-back options to cover the team without Sarr, then Bayern should sell Sarr and save money for future transfers.

