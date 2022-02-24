Injury Update: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka resumes training with the ball after 7 weeks!

After months of confusion, there’s some much-needed positive news coming from Säbener Strasse. Per a release from Bayern Munich’s official website, Leon Goretzka has begun training with the ball again. The Germany International has struggled with persistent patella tendon problems since December but today, Goretzka showed signs of progress upon returning to the training ground.

The midfielder was able to complete light exercises with the ball at the rehabilitation center. German news outlet Bild also captured a clip of Goretzka performing sideways movements without experiencing any difficulty (via twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Things you love to see @leongoretzka_ is back working with the ball #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/2wJSzlkIdy — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 24, 2022

Sport1, however, argues that coach Julian Nagelsmann and club officials aren’t expecting the midfielder to return before early April. Nonetheless, if his rehabilitation goes as smoothly as planned, Goretzka could make his comeback in time for the most important part of the season. Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund on 23rd April and the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals typically take place in the same month as well, provided that the Bavarians manage to see off RB Salzburg in the second leg of round-of-16.

In any case, let’s hope our midfield engine has finally put his injury woes behind him.