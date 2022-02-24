Is Jamal Musiala’s move to the central midfield going official at Bayern Munich?

According to a report form Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonke, Bayern Munich has told Jamal Musiala the club is planning to move him to the central midfield for the long-term.

The Germany international is said to be embracing the positional change is reportedly confident that he will be able to play the new role. In addition, the club is also hoping Musiala can make a quick transition to the position, so he can get into the mix as a regular.

The big question after seeing this report is: Will Joshua Kimmich or Leon Goretzka be in danger of seeing their starting roles usurped? It might be a little too early to think that way just yet, but Marcel Sabitzer and Corentin Tolisso could move on per kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tolisso, of course, was revealed (if true) to have a ludicrous €16 million per season salary demand, while Sabitzer’s future is “uncertain.” To compensate, Bayern Munich is looking at Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch as a potential acquisition.