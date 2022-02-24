RB Salzburg reports outbreak of COVID-19 within club

Between the two Champions League round of 16 legs with Bayern Munich, Red Bull Salzburg is currently facing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the club. After two days off of training, the club administered a routine test which returned 15 cases in all between players and staff. In the press release from the club, no names were given. A few players were reported to have mild symptoms. Those who tested positive are quarantining in accordance with all proper guidelines.

Wednesday’s training was cancelled and all training activities were moved to be done from at home. Players and staff will have to undergo another round of testing before they will be able to practice again in the club facilities. The club has also cancelled all public appearances this week and barred anyone outside the club to attend training sessions.

Sporting Director, Christoph Freund, gave the following statement, “As things stand, we are able to train and play. We need to closely observe how things go with the uninfected players together with our medical department and react accordingly though.”

Salzburg will meet FC Bayern in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday March 8th. After the first leg in Austria, both teams are level at one goal a piece.