Reality Bites: Bayern Munich could be forced into being a selling club

For years, Bayern Munich has prided itself on “not being a selling club.”

While there might be some level of honor associated with that, the modern footballing world does not sit and wait, so everyone must evolve — including the Rekordmeister.

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is reconsidering its stance and might start to get into the “develop to sell” game to help the club build back up its coffers.

While Bayern Munich has done a good job of navigating through the pandemic, it still has felt a financial hit.

Specifically, Bayern Munich is toying with the idea of targeting players to sign between the ages of 20 and 22, develop them into formidable professionals on Säbener Straße and then sell them for a profit after two to four years by using high release clauses built into the player contracts.

Bayern Munich is said to view the future of the squad’s composition as something like this:

13-14 starting-caliber players

3-4 good players who have the quality to be dependable back-ups

3-4 young players with what was termed “special potential”

Bayern Munich is also shifting its focus away from internal player pathways for its prospects. Options in the Regionalliga or 3. Liga are no longer as enticing as using partner clubs competing in a first division. Austria Klagenfurt is in the lead to be Bayern Munich’s first partner club, while the Bavarians will also seek an arrangement with a club in Belgium as well.

At this point, Bayern Munich is also facing the reality that it will be near impossible to bring in foreign players and get them to stay for 8-to-10 years moving forward. The club acknowledges that long-term international signings like Franck Ribery (France), Arjen Robben (Netherlands), or even Robert Lewandowski (Poland) are probably a thing of the past.