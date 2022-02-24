Bayern Munich youth phenom Arijon Ibrahimovic becoming a hot commodity on transfer market

Bayern Munich youth star Arijon Ibrahimovic has made quite a name for himself already, but his reputation is growing even more.

The 16-year-old, who trained with the first team earlier this season, is thriving on Bayern Munich’s campus and some other clubs are noticing per Sport1.

While Ibrahimović is determined to break through at Bayern Munich, he still has to navigate through the final stages of the youth system. As of now, it seems like the club is targeting a jump from the U-19s to Bayern Munich II as the next step for the youngster. The timetable on that is not clear as of yet, though.

It remains to be seen if the Bavarians can keep Ibrahimovic on campus that long. Red Bull Salzburg is among the clubs interested in the youngster — and the Austrian side can certainly offer Ibrahimovic a quicker pathway to the first team:

According to Sport1 information, clubs from home and abroad, including Bayern’s Champions League opponent RB Salzburg, are interested in Ibrahimović. The teenager, born in 2005, still has a youth player’s contract until 2024 and Bayern have no intention of temporarily taking him elsewhere. In the long term, however, a loan could be the logical step to enable the youngster to make his first professional appearances. Because the competitive situation in Nagelsmann’s team is well known —especially in the offensive positions.

With the recent news that Bayern Munich might transition into a “selling club”, the Rekordmiester’s resolve could be tested with Ibrahimovic. A loan, however, might make sense in the near future as Ibrahimovic’s progression will dictate how quickly the club reacts to figuring out when the youngster is ready for first team action — in Bavaria or elsewhere.