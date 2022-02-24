Multiple reports linking Bayern Munich to Wolfsburg’s Ridle Baku, but Wolves might not be ready to sell

We waited for the dust to settle a bit on this one as rumors were flying around like crazy, but depending what you believe, Bayern Munich could be rekindling its interest in Wolfsburg right-back Ridle Baku.

These rumors became significant because the story broke earlier in the week that Julian Nagelsmann will — eventually — be implement a back-three based system, which will require wing-backs.

With Alphonso Davies set to anchor down the left-side, Baku seems to be emerging as a candidate for the right wing-back position per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk.

The Tz duo of Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler went event further than Falk, though. The Tz reporters indicated that Bayern Munich is in “loose contact” Baku’s agent, Arthur Beck. Tz reported (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) that the rumored fee for Baku to be approximately €20 million. Baku’s current deal runs through 2025 without a release clause.

Finally, Sky’s Florian Plettenberg chimed in with his own report, which states that Wolfsburg has no intention of selling Baku and that his price would exceed €20 million:

Update #Baku: Wolfsburg has no intention to sell him in summer. His price is over €20m. There is hardly any willingness to talk for less. No contact between Bayern and Wolfsburg at present. @SkySportsNews @Sky_MarcusJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 23, 2022

Ridle me this Bayern Munich fans...whose report do you believe?

(Bad word play totally intended)