Felix Magath says Manuel Neuer is more important for Bayern Munich than Robert Lewandowski

Manuel Neuer has been Bayern Munich’s undisputed goalkeeper ever since transferring from FC Schalke back in 2011. His importance to the team is massive, and it can be seen on the pitch and in Bayern’s record when Neuer is absent from the team. Since Robert Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, the Polish striker has established himself as one of the greatest goal scorers of all time. So who’s impact is more important to Bayern?

Former Bayern coach Felix Magath dared to answer this question. “It will be a bigger problem for Bayern when Neuer is gone,” the former coach told kicker. Magath believes that he could play for at least four more years. It is clear that Neuer has plenty of endurance and looking at recent examples such as Gianluigi Buffon, it is not out of question that Neuer could play until at least 40 years old.

Manuel Neuer is modest, but there is still something he wants to achieve. pic.twitter.com/xX395t6gOR — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 22, 2022

Hopefully, he does have many more years at Bayern and for the German national team should his quality hold up over the following years. It is hard to predict exactly how large of an impact either Neuer or Lewandowski’s absence would have on the team, but either player would be sorrily missed in Munich.

Who do you think is more important for Bayern? Let us know in the comments!