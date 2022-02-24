Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona made offers to Erling Haaland?; Madrid battling Bayern on Ryan Gravenberch; Inter Milan serious about Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen; Arsenal hunting Joao Felix?; and MORE!

According to Cadena SER, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are the five team who have submitted offers to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

The Black and Yellows are trying to convince Haaland to stay as well, but it appears that is not willing to make that consideration. Manchester City is the considered the favorite, while Real Madrid wants Haaland to stay another year at Dortmund:

I don’t doubt Bayern Munich has interest. I sort of don’t doubt that the club might have a soft offer into him as well. However, I don’t think Bayern Munich is ready to make a serious run at Haaland just yet.

It appears that Bayern Munich might get some stiff competition from Real Madrid in the hunt for Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch:

Real Madrid will reportedly face stiff competition from Bayern Munich in the race to sign 19-year-old Dutch prodigy Ryan Gravenberch. According to reputed Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Real Madrid will not be the only high profile club in pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch in the summer transfer window. The 19-year-old Ajax prodigy is also a key target for Bayern Munich, with the Dutch midfielder open to joining the Bundesliga heavyweights. The interest from Real Madrid primarily stems from Toni Kroos and Luka Modric’s advancing years. The two ageing midfield stalwarts are in the twilight of their respective careers, with Modric, in particular, on his last legs. In addition, there is mounting uncertainty surrounding the futures of Dani Ceballos and Isco. Bayern Munich might need to enter the market for a midfielder in the summer transfer window, as Corentin Tolisso will exit the Allianz Arena as a free agent. Interestingly, the Frenchman has recently been linked with Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich could replace him with a target for the Merengues.

If this ongoing rumor about Bayern Munich’s interest in Gravenberch is true, I am starting to feel like the club is not effectively communicating internally. It seems that Gravenberch has played mostly as an 8, which does not seem to be a position in need for Bayern Munich — now or in the future.

Assuming Corentin Tolisso leaves, Bayern Munich would still have Leon Goretzka and Marcel Sabitzer for the position, along with Jamal Musiala and Paul Wanner. Julian Nagelsmann has already said he views Musiala as a player that can play that role and Wanner is viewed as a future option for the position as well.

Moreover, if Joshua Kimmich cannot improve his recent slump with defensive awareness, he could be a candidate to move higher up the pitch as well. If Gravenberch costs €30 million (or even less really), I’m just not seeing the value in adding him.

Inter Milan could be set to swoop in and grab Chelsea FC defender Andreas Christensen. FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been thought to be Christensen’s most likely destinations should he leave London, but Inter might be making a late play:

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a major target for both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in the summer. The centre back, who is out of contract in June, is yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea over a new deal and is expected to leave on a free transfer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are setting their sights on the Danish defender but will face competition from German giants Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich will square off with a notorious thorn in its side: Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bavarians seems to have at least one disappointing effort against Die Adler each season, but even with the squad’s awful injury situation, this should be a match where the team can power through its opposition.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A crazy stat on Julian Nagelsmann’s own struggles against Die Adler.

Each team’s recent form and where they sit in the table.

Why Eintracht Frankfurt is potentially not as much of a threat as in recent years.

A rundown of the litany of injuries Bayern Munich is working through.

Why we should see a back-four and how the team could line up against Eintracht Frankfurt.

A prediction on the match.

The Bundesliga put together the 10 best volley goals of the season so far...enjoy them:

Check out this free kick from Leroy Sane during training:

RB Leipzig star Angelino seems destined to move on after this season and FC Barcelona could be the next stop for the Spaniard:

After his muscle injury in the summer, Angelino is back at RB Leipzig and is the undisputed regular on the left. It’s no secret that the Spaniard would like to return to his homeland at some point. In an exclusive interview with SPORT1 , the 25-year-old spoke about his dream of returning to Spain: “At some point it would be nice to go back to Spain. I am very happy here in Leipzig, but of course I would like to return to Spain one day.” This wish could become reality as early as next summer. Because as the Spanish Sport reports, FC Barcelona should deal with the left-back. Accordingly, the Catalans are willing to sign a new left-back next summer to replace the aging Jordi Alba in the long run. However, a problem for the Catalans could be the fee. The financial situation remains worrying. RB only transferred 18 million euros to Manchester City for Angelino last summer. As reported by Sport , the Saxons are now allegedly demanding around 30 million euros for Angelino. At RB, the 25-year-old still has a contract until 2025.

Some much needed positivity is back in the Bayern camp and here on our podcast! Bayern Munich dismantled Greuther Furth with a dominant 4-1 victory that featured a brilliant second-half performance and a game plan that Nagelsmann should stick to for prolonged success. The substitutions and the tactics in this game were spot on, and it showed on the scoresheet.

Robert Lewandowski had another brace, which is just the same as saying “bread is bread and cheese is cheese”, Jose Mourinho style. In other words, just another routine game for the Pole, who continues to cement himself at the very top of football’s annals. The defense was also very solid, with Süle having a great showing, Upamecano and Pavard having something of a redemption arc starting to materialize, Hernandez being his usual solid self and Omar Richards looking very bright.

So yeah, loads of talking points, and the podcast features quite a few of them:

The starting lineups and the formations of both teams

The tactical changes brought in by Julian Nagelsmann

The game in the first half and the dire need for changes and substitutions

The setup in the second half

A tactical masterclass, and Serge Gnabry being not so terrible for once (!!!!)

A look at the performances of Marcel Sabitzer and Omar Richards

Looking ahead

Joao Felix was once considered one of the most coveted youngsters in the world, but he has flamed out (a bit) at Atletico Madrid. Now, he could be available and Arsenal might want to help him get his career back on track:

Joao Félix has been with Atlético Madrid for more than two years - and he still hasn’t really arrived. The 22-year-old is not a regular player under Diego Simeone and certainly not the star he came from Benfica Lisbon. Therefore, Atlético and Félix could also part ways in the summer. According to El Chiringuito , Arsenal are monitoring the situation very closely and want to strike if there is an option to sign the attacking player. It would be a real transfer coup - and at the moment it seems quite possible. Atlético could recoup the loss of Félix’s transfer - at least in part - with a hefty transfer fee. The Madrilenians had transferred an astronomical 127 million euros to Lisbon.

Felix has just ffive goals and five assists in 25 games across all competitions this season. His production has not really been all that great since joining Atleti — and certainly not what the club thought it was getting when it signed him.

Felix’s standout performance in his squad’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Wednesday did, however, show that tantalizing potential that the youngster has.