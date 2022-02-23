Gabriel Vidović extends his contract at Bayern Munich

Gabriel Vidović is highly rated at Bayern Munich and the staff is very pleased to announce the extension of his contract at the club. The news was announced on the club’s official website, and the attacker’s contract will run until 2025. The 18-year-old striker will therefore become a professional player in July.

Bayern’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić, had only words of praise for the striker: “Gabriel Vidović is a player with terrific technical skills who provides a big scoring threat from between the lines. He’s been playing for us for six years, he received the best training at the FC Bayern Campus, and now it’s time for him to take the next step in the first team.”

Vidović himself is very happy with the contract extension and is thankful for the given opportunity: “I know this is a small step initially, but I will do all I can to be able to play for Bayern for a long time.”

Vidović is having a great season for Bayern’s reserves and is the best scorer and provider for the team. He scored 12 goals and had seven assists in 20 appearances. Julian Nagelsmann also invited him to join the first team’s training since autumn and is pleased with the progress the player has made.