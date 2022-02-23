Didi Hamann signals danger after Bayern Munich fail to hold on to Niklas Süle

Bayern Munich’s core member of defense will be leaving for a free to rivals Borussia Dortmund this summer. It will be the third consecutive season where a player in his prime or about to his prime years will be leaving the club on a free transfer or for a below market fee (in regard to football’s magnitude of money). Former player Dietmar “Didi” Hamann senses unrest among the ranks and urges the club to check the pulse of the dressing room (Sky via Sport Bild)

Thiago Alcantara, David Alaba and now Niklas Sule, all leaving for rival clubs in the Bundesliga or in the Champions League in their prime is surely a signal of something not going right within the club. The captain Manuel Neuer himself voiced his displeasure about the departure of his 26 year-old teammate. “Those responsible may not admit it, but this change continues to cause a great deal of unrest within their own ranks. When the captain speaks out publicly and critically about the loss of a player, you have to perk up your ears,” said Hamann.

This issue compounding post the change in guard from the Hoeness-Rummenigge duo over to Herbert Hainer and especially Oliver Kahn as the CEO signals the issue running up to the management level and Hamann points exactly at that. “That’s basically none of Manuel Neuer’s business, because a player doesn’t have to interfere in the club’s transfer policy. And yet it shows one thing clearly. This transfer is a topic of discussion in the dressing room and, of course, also at management level.” said Hamann. Citing the lack of quality viable options to replace the towering defender, Hamann added, “Personally, in Bayern’s place, I would simply have tried much harder to keep Süle.”

Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić will have to rejuvenate the club’s transfers policy which is currently dull and on a dip towards mediocrity. To stay on top, Bayern cannot afford to patchwork the loss of highly talented players with sub-Bayern quality players. But, that has been the trend of the club off late and the destination down that road looks very much like Manchester United.