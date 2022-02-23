Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich will square off with a notorious thorn in its side: Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bavarians seems to have at least one disappointing effort against Die Adler each season, but even with the squad’s awful injury situation, this should be a match where the team can power through its opposition.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A crazy stat on Julian Nagelsmann’s own struggles against Die Adler.

Each team’s recent form and where they sit in the table.

Why Eintracht Frankfurt is potentially not as much of a threat as in recent years.

A rundown of the litany of injuries Bayern Munich is working through.

Why we should see a back-four and how the team could line up against Eintracht Frankfurt.

A prediction on the match.

