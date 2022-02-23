 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Prior to Salzburg match, Julian Nagelsmann met with Bayern Munich team leaders on tactics

The manager sought feedback from his players ahead of the team’s Champions League game.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann held a meeting with several of his key players ahead of the showdown with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski, and Joshua Kimmich were the players specifically referenced in the story from Sport Bild. The summit was not a session where Nagelsmann was looking to pump up his leadership group, but one where he sought feedback from his troops. Surprisingly, Nagelsmann was looking for input from the players on his tactics — including his use of a back-three based formation, which has been a hot topic among Bayern Munich fans.

While no specific details have emerged, the talks were described as “positive” and showed that Nagelsmann wants to work in unison with his players to ensure everything is in alignment.

Speculation seems to be building that a formal move to a back-three is imminent, but a few personnel adjustments would need to be made for that to happen.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...