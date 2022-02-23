Updates on new deals for Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich’s trio of Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer are all headed toward expiring deals in 2023, but the club seems to be making progress behind the scenes on all three players according to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

All three players reportedly want a two-year extension that would carry each through 2025, but each player is in a different state of negotiations. Let’s take a look at what Sport Bild has to say:

Müller: Bayern Munich reportedly made the first contact with Müller over a new deal. According to Sport Bild, everyone “appreciates” each other and an agreement could actually be quickly agree upon.

Lewandowski: This could be the trickiest of the lot and no negotiations have happened as of yet.

Neuer: The captain has a good relationship with the club and wants to finish his career in Bavaria. A deal looks likely.

There have been rumors linking Müller to both Newcastle United and Everton, but those do not appear to be all that serious. Neuer has not been reference in any transfer news, but stories about Lewandowski are beginning to emerge once more.

Regardless, it appears that the club is acting with a sense of urgency to get deals done with this talented threesome.