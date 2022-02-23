Still no agreement in sight for Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur lurk

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly leaning toward an official move to a back-three based formation, which will see the traditional winger roles at Bayern Munich bumped off for wing-backs and attacking midfielders.

For a player like Serge Gnabry — who is in the midst of contract negotiations — that might not be a good thing.

Or is it?

Who knows, but it could give Bayern Munich a harder line stance during talks with Gnabry. According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), a meeting took place between Gnabry’s representatives and Bayern Munich on February 2nd to discuss contract details. An agreement, however, was not able to be reached.

Gnabry’s salary request — rumored to be between €15 million and €20 million — appears to be the hold up. With Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman already on the roster and making salaries within that stratosphere, is it a sure thing that the club will reach a deal with Gnabry — whose primary position might be obsolete?

The discussions are said to be “complicated”, but there is still optimism. The relationship between Gnabry, his representatives, and the club is considered to be “good” and more negotiations are expected to take place.

One thing is for sure: If Bayern Munich cannot reach a deal with Gnabry during the summer, it will make a transition to selling him rather than retaining him. The club does not want to go through another free transfer of a key talent.

Should things evolve to that point, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC would be among the favorites to land the Germany international.