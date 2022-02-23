Report: Julian Nagelsmann plotting a back-three for the future at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is planning to “establish” a system based on a back-three, with two offensively-minded wing-backs patrolling the flanks.

Making the transition now, however, is proving to be difficult per Hau. Bayern Munich does not have personnel needed to fill the role of wing-back on the right side. If true, it would seem that Nagelsmann would be working hard this summer to procure a player to fit that role — which would seemingly push Benjamin Pavard into the center-back mix.

Hau also reported that Nagelsmann feels like the team is lacking “balance” because of its attacking mentality and that the squad lacks the kind of player who can possess the ball and slow down the momentum of a match.

This is particularly interesting because Nagelsmann seems to want to make Jamal Musiala become that kind of player.

BFW Analysis

Here are some quick takes on that report: