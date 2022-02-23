Report: Julian Nagelsmann plotting a back-three for the future at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is planning to “establish” a system based on a back-three, with two offensively-minded wing-backs patrolling the flanks.
Making the transition now, however, is proving to be difficult per Hau. Bayern Munich does not have personnel needed to fill the role of wing-back on the right side. If true, it would seem that Nagelsmann would be working hard this summer to procure a player to fit that role — which would seemingly push Benjamin Pavard into the center-back mix.
Hau also reported that Nagelsmann feels like the team is lacking “balance” because of its attacking mentality and that the squad lacks the kind of player who can possess the ball and slow down the momentum of a match.
This is particularly interesting because Nagelsmann seems to want to make Jamal Musiala become that kind of player.
BFW Analysis
Here are some quick takes on that report:
- Nagelsmann is going to infuriate some part of the fanbase with his back-three plan. When you hire a manager, though, the coach should be able to succeed or fail by doing things his or her way. Squeezing a coach into a system often leads to poor results.
- Nagelsmann’s criticism of the team’s ability to possess the ball indicates that the misses Thiago Alcantara — and that Nagelsmann might not be planning to stick with both Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for the long run. If I had to guess, Goretzka could — potentially — end up being the odd man out.
- Pavard’s situation could be dicey. I could just as easily envision him transferring away as I could see him being part of a four-man rotation at center-back.
