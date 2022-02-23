Report: Bayern Munich unlikely to extend Corentin Tolisso after latest injury, salary demands

While it seemed for a while that a new contract was on the table, a new report says that Bayern Munich and Corentin Tolisso are more likely to go their own separate ways this summer.

Bild+ is out with a new report stating that Tolisso’s latest injury probably ends any hope that he had of being a Bayern player past this summer. Tolisso’s thigh problems have come at the absolute worst time for him, as he was hoping to resolve his future in the upcoming weeks.

However, the injury isn’t the only reason why Tolisso is unlikely to renew his contract. The report also states that Tolisso was asking Bayern for a yearly salary of Є16 million! That’s an exorbitant amount for a player who has missed 87 games in all competitions since joining Bayern in the summer of 2017.

It’s a shame that such a talented player has seen his career ravaged by injuries, but it’s hard to see a good reason why Bayern should give Tolisso a new contract at this point. The two sides should agree to go their separate ways.