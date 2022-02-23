Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller says he’s feeling fine after positive COVID test

It was announced on Monday by Bayern Munich that Thomas Müller had tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. He first had it in February of 2021, which caused him to miss the FIFA Club World Cup, which Bayern won 1-0 over Tigres UANL in Qatar.

As it stands, he will have to isolate for at least seven days as a vaccinated player and he could be allowed out of isolation if he tests negative and is still symptom free after those first seven days. He will miss Bayern’s visit to Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend, but could be back in time for the match against Bayer Leverkusen ahead of leg two in the Champions League round of 16 against RB Salzburg.

The Raumdeuter took to social media to let everyone know that he is, in fact, doing fine and is not currently experiencing any symptoms from his infection. “Unfortunately, I tested positive for the corona virus again in February - a sad anniversary. I‘m fine so far. Thank you for the get well wishes! I’ll have a good rest for the week and be back in business quickly - at least I hope so,” he said in an Instagram video post (Tz). He also asked all of his followers to keep their fingers crossed for him and Bayern.

Thankfully for Julian Nagelsmann, Jamal Musiala has resumed training after recovering from a COVID-19 infection of his own, so he’ll have him available as early as this weekend’s trip to Frankfurt. Corentin Tolisso will be out for an extended period after sustaining a torn muslce fiber in the 4-1 win over Greuter Furth last weekend, so Nagelsmann will have to decide if he wants to use Musiala in the center of midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich or as a number 10, or even a winger.

One would’ve thought Bayern’s COVID outbreaks were a thing of the past after they went through a period to start the ruckrunde where 13 players were unavailable through COVID and injury, but Müller’s case serves as a reminder that this positive results can pop up at any time and complicate lineup decisions for Nagelsmann.