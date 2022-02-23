Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann shows plenty of praise for Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer’s first season with Bayern Munich has not been ideal.

Sabitzer has really struggled to find form and consistent performances. To put the cherry on top, Sabitzer then accidentally redirected Branimir Hrgota’s free kick to put SpVgg Greuther Fürth ahead on Sunday. Sabitzer has certainly not had luck on his side at Bayern. It almost makes him feel like he was cursed after arriving this season.

Is Sabitzer good enough for Bayern Munich? Sabitzer has been deployed almost everywhere during his time this season — as a midfielder, right winger, left-back. But in all these positions, he hasn’t really performed. The former Leipzig captain who had 43 goal contributions under Nagelsmann in Leipzig, is still without a goal after 22 appearances in a Bayern shirt. However, Nagelsmann has stated Sabitzer is getting better and better in training and the club is satisfied.

Despite a poor performance, Nagelsmann still thought that Sabitzer deserved to play again. Nagelsmann has praised Sabitzer for his long balls and cleverness although he wasn’t heavily tested in recent games. Still, Sabitzer seems unhappy and has lost his confidence. Nagelsmann obviously wants to help him regain that confidence with public praise.

