Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s bid too low for Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen; Bayern’s rivals for Gleison Bremer; Can Neymar do it on a cold, rainy Tuesday night under a bridge in Philly?; The latest on Ryan Gravenberch; and MORE!

Well, Bayern Munich’s initial attempt for Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen was deemed “too low” per Sport Bild.

Sport Bild also reported that Christensen is still focused on a contract extension with Chelsea and is not planning on speaking to other teams himself, but instead will let his agents do the talking.

While there was no info on the exact amount of the offer, it appears Bayern Munich will have to up whatever the ante was to get into the game to land the Dane.

It will be interesting, though, to see if Bayern Munich goes the extra mile for Christensen. Per Sport Bild, Bayern Munich like him so much because he’s steady, rarely injured, fast, good on the build-up, and knows the Bundesliga.

AC Milan has reportedly taken the lead over Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juventus, Napoli, and Tottenham Hotspur for Torino’s Gleison Bremer:

It is no secret that Milan want to reinforce their defensive department in the summer transfer window, and they are reportedly on pole to sign Gleison Bremer from Torino. Today’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanLive) claims that it is the Rossoneri who are leading the race to sign Bremer, followed by Juventus, Inter and Napoli, as well as Tottenham and Bayern Munich from abroad. Milan have been heavily linked with a move for Sven Botman of Lille over the past few weeks but it is natural that Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara might want to keep their options open and have an alternative lined up. However, the paper claims that Urbano Cairo values ​​the Brazilian at €40m whereas the suitors in question do not want to go beyond €30m. Of course there will be negotiations to follow, but it is certainly a high opening price from the Granata chief.

€40 million seems really steep for Bremer.

Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl confirmed the recent reports linking Bayern Munich to Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and said that the club sees Gravenberch as a “solution for the future” in the midfield:

Bayern is interested in Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax. The club have been in touch with Gravenberch's side but not yet with Ajax. FC Bayern sees a solution for the future in the midfielder. There is no official offer to Ajax yet. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) February 22, 2022

My question would be...how far into the future? My follow-up would be...can Gravenberch wait that long?

Bayern Munich, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC. Everton, and Lille are all in the mix for Crystal Palace midfield prospect Michael Olise:

Crystal Palace are reportedly set for a fight to prevent midfielder Michael Olise from joining a major European club in the summer. Olise has made decent progress at Selhurst Park this term since his arrival ahead of the season from Reading for £8million. Although he has featured 18 times in the Premier League since, scoring twice, only six of them have come in the starting XI as manager Patrick Vieira gradually eases him into the side. Yet, according to the Sun there is plenty of excitement already brewing over the predominantly right sided midfielder with Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Lille and Bayern Munich keeping tabs on his availability.

A loss, a draw, and some turmoil: This was really not your average week at Bayern Munich.

Fans are irritated, the front office is clapping back at the media, and everyone from Julian Nagelsmann to Dayot Upamecano is being called out to improve.

FC Hollywood is back, baby!

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

The five things we learned this week, including: Bayern Munich’s front office might be getting too sensitive, Serge Gnabry’s place on the squad could be in doubt, Nagelsmann isn’t happy with the teams transfer strategy, Bayern Munich is prioritizing a leader at center-back and an attacking player for the right defensive flank, — and I learned that I don’t believe the coaching staff and squad planners are fully in alignment with how to put this team together.

A look at how excited I am for the start of Better Call Saul to start back up in April.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar recently talked about a potential move to MLS, but DC United’s Julian Gressel gave him the American equivalent of “can they do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke?”:

3 months vacation is nice, but can you play at 100 degrees in July in Dallas or Miami? Or have a cross country flight for a midweek game? ‍♂️ https://t.co/8QqRecZQ7q — Julian Gressel (@JulianGressel) February 21, 2022

Some much needed positivity is back in the Bayern camp and here on our podcast! Bayern Munich dismantled Greuther Furth with a dominant 4-1 victory that featured a brilliant second-half performance and a game plan that Nagelsmann should stick to for prolonged success. The substitutions and the tactics in this game were spot on, and it showed on the scoresheet.

Robert Lewandowski had another brace, which is just the same as saying “bread is bread and cheese is cheese”, Jose Mourinho style. In other words, just another routine game for the Pole, who continues to cement himself at the very top of football’s annals. The defense was also very solid, with Süle having a great showing, Upamecano and Pavard having something of a redemption arc starting to materialize, Hernandez being his usual solid self and Omar Richards looking very bright.

So yeah, loads of talking points, and the podcast features quite a few of them: