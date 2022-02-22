Report: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be first NFL game at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena

According to a report from Bild, the two teams that Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena are most likely to host are the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs are not exactly a surprise considering the existing relationship between the NFL team and the Bundesliga power. The Buccaneers, however, are a bit of a shock. The speculation about Tampa Bay, though, stems from the team’s acquisition of marketing rights for Germany:

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers is expected to be the first NFL game played in Munich. Nothing is official yet, but the NFL wants to make an announcement soon. The Chiefs, who have a close connection to FC Bayern, pushed to play in Munich and get home rights [Bild] pic.twitter.com/qExtXbULQM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 22, 2022

The biggest surprise of this report is that it would seem to indicate that the Chiefs would be willing to give up a home game to have this game in Europe. For those unfamiliar with Kansas City, the Chiefs are one of the strongest draws in the NFL and have a loud, boisterous fan base.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid — a bit of a foodie — will almost certainly take the opportunity in Germany to sample some of the local cuisine, which will surely be a discussion point of the eventual broadcast.

As for Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers certainly looked like a better draw a few weeks ago before Tom Brady retired, but there is still plenty of talent on the roster for head coach Bruce Arians:

Like the Chiefs, the Buccaneers have also secured the NFL marketing rights for Germany. So both teams are very interested in playing in Munich. An exact date for the game is still open, but it's likely to be around October/November this year [Bild] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 22, 2022

While this report is not concrete, it does make logistical sense.

