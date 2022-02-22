Report: Bayern Munich has made a formal offer to Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Munich has made a formal offer to Chelsea FC center-back Andreas Christensen.

The Spanish outlet is covering Christensen’s transfer saga closely as FC Barcelona is also reportedly one of the finalists to land the Dane:

Andreas Christensen, 25 years old, is one of the most sought-after center-backs on the market. The Chelsea defender, whose contract ends on June 30, has not yet decided on his future despite the fact that several of the teams that want him are urging him to have a clear answer. In addition to Chelsea, which has already sent him a renewal offer, Christensen has proposals from FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, among others. With Piqué at 35 years old and with the new project without room for Lenglet or Umtiti, the Barça technical director wants to shore up the rear guard — currently one of the weak points of the team- — and the Danish international is one of the players they like the most, not only for his qualities, but also because he would arrive with as a free transfer.

Mundo Deportivo also praised Christensen for his ability to play both the right and left sides at center-back and for his foot speed.

Roughly a week ago, we heard that Bayern Munich was “preparing” an offer to present to Christensen, so this could be the continuation of that process — if true. Regardless, the club has placed a strong emphasis in finding a good defender to take over for outgoing star Niklas Süle.