Training Update: All the latest on Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, and Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich’s recent injury bug hit the team at a bad time, but players are making progress.

According to Bild, Jamal Musiala is rounding back into shape after a bout with COVID-19:

After his corona infection, the shooting star (nickname: Bambi) did a build-up unit with fitness boss Prof. Dr. Holger Broich (47). The circuit training with sprints, header exercises, dribbling course and passes on the resistance rope lasted 45 minutes. After Musiala was released from quarantine on Friday, he had his medical that day. On Saturday he trained with the team again for the first time. He was in the squad against Fürth on Sunday but didn’t play. Now the Bambi work on Bayern’s day off: In between, the German national player pumped properly, in the end he was really flat, so that he could only run out in slow motion.

As for Manuel Neuer, the goalkeeper did a 30-minute jogging session, but is expected to miss at least two more weeks after surgery to repair a meniscus injury. Leon Goretzka jogged with Neuer for 10 minutes before doing sprints. Goretzka, however, did not do any exercises that required a change of direction, which is the movement where his knee feels the most pain. There is no word on when Goretzka will be ready to return.

Kingsley Coman dribbled through cones and slalom poles and also ran short sprints. Coman then did more physical work before doing some shooting. The Frenchman could be ready on Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Thomas Müller, of course, is out with COVID-19.