Bayern Munich putting together plans should two midfielders leave this summer

Earlier, we heard that things might not be looking good for Corentin Tolisso to sign a contract extension with Bayern Munich.

Now, however, it appears that the club is putting together contingency plans to cover the loss of two midfielders: Tolisso and Marc Roca per Sport1:

According to SPORT1 information, those responsible for the record champions are currently planning two departures in the central midfielder position for the new season! The hottest farewell candidates: Corentin Tolisso (27), who is trending towards free transfers after his muscle injury, and Marc Roca (25), who under coach Julian Nagelsmann, despite convincing performances around the turn of the year, does not have too rosy prospects for regular has playing time.

Interestingly, the planned replacements are two names we recently heard connect with midfield roles at Bayern Munich — one internal candidate and one external.

So it’s no wonder that FCB’s squad planners are already putting out feelers for possible midfield reinforcements. SPORT1 knows: The Dutch top talent Ryan Gravenberch (19) from Ajax Amsterdam arouses the interest of the people of Munich. The Dutch media reported about it first. And they are also heading for an internal solution in central midfield: Last week, SPORT1 reported on Bayern’s internal mind games to permanently retrain offensive talent Jamal Musiala (18). Not much would change if Gravenberch signed.

Sport1 did, however, acknowledge that it is curious if Gravenberch would be willing to accept a back-up role behind incumbent starters Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka:

It is questionable whether Bayern would want to spend so much on a perspective player with all their corona-related austerity measures, who would initially have to be content with the role of backup for established players such as Joshua Kimmich (27) or Leon Goretzka (27).

Whatever the case, the future is not exactly sounding rosy for either Tolisso or Roca in Munich.