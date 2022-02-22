Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich scoping Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka?; PSG aims to prevent another Bayern poach job; Marcel Wenig explains Eintracht Frankfurt move; The latest on Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid; plus MORE!

Per reports out of Spain, Bayern Munich is taking a close look at Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka:

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a potential transfer target for German champions Bayern Munich. According to Fichajes, Bayern Munich are considering the prospect of signing a new right-back in the summer transfer window and have identified Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a potential target.

A long time — and what seems like a galaxy far, far, away back in 2019 — Bayern Munich had interest in Bissaka when he was with Crystal Palace.

Former Bayern Munich prospect Marcel Wenig talked through why he moved to Eintracht Frankfurt:

“I’m grateful to the club because I had great training there. Bayern have also shown me prospects, but in the end Frankfurt’s vision suited my goals better. The board, chief scout and coach convinced me more with their plan,” said Wenig. “For me personally, it’s important to take the next step in my career and establish myself in professional football. It’s of course clear that you have more chances at Eintracht Frankfurt than at Bayern. That’s why I decided to make the move in the end.”

Bayern Munich might have gotten a reputation for pillaging youth academies with signings of players like Jamal Musiala and Tanguy Nianzou. Now, after Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig were both linked to Paris Saint-Germain prospect Warren Zaire-Emery, the French club is looking to expedite the process of extending the contract of the 15-year-old:

Warren Zaire-Emery, one of the greatest prospects of the PSG training center, is followed by the biggest European clubs. After the departures of Kouassi and Aouchiche, the Parisian club does not want to see a new nugget escape. His excellent performances in the Youth League have aroused the interest of the big clubs of the Old Continent, who are already very attentive to the progression of this phenomenon. Whether it’s RB Leipzig or Bayern, the prestigious list of courtiers locates the potential of the young 15-year-old midfielder. Behind the scenes, PSG is therefore working to keep its nugget. According to our information, Leonardo, the sporting director of PSG, has met his entourage on several occasions. The contours of a professional contract when he turns 16 (next March) have been proposed. And even if nothing has been signed yet, the player wants to register in the long term in the club of the capital. If all goes well, Warren Zaire-Emery should therefore turn professional in the coming months.

A loss, a draw, and some turmoil: This was really not your average week at Bayern Munich.

Fans are irritated, the front office is clapping back at the media, and everyone from Julian Nagelsmann to Dayot Upamecano is being called out to improve.

FC Hollywood is back, baby!

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

The five things we learned this week, including: Bayern Munich’s front office might be getting too sensitive, Serge Gnabry’s place on the squad could be in doubt, Nagelsmann isn’t happy with the teams transfer strategy, Bayern Munich is prioritizing a leader at center-back and an attacking player for the right defensive flank, — and I learned that I don’t believe the coaching staff and squad planners are fully in alignment with how to put this team together.

New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore scored a perfect hat trick of own goals against the United States women’s national team (USWNT) on Sunday:

Real Madrid is starting to have doubts about Kylian Mbappe’s willingness to transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain:

The transfer posse around the French national player Kylian Mbappé goes into the next round. Initially, everything indicated that the 2018 world champion would not renew his contract with Paris St. Germain, which expired in the summer, and would join Real Madrid on a free transfer. Now, however, an extension of his working paper at PSG does not seem so far away. Because, as the English Times reports, the PSG managers should want to convince Mbappé to stay with a highly endowed contract. Accordingly, the attacker has an offer to extend the contract for two years, including a significant salary increase. It’s in the nature of things that people don’t like to hear such news in Madrid. Therefore, the Madrilenians are said to have sent their dream player a kind of warning. As the Times further reports, Real President Florentino Pérez informed the 23-year-old that a transfer to Real Madrid would be off the table once and for all in the event of an extension, the royals would then look elsewhere. Mbappé, who has repeatedly emphasized that it is a dream of his to play for Real, wants to comment on his situation after the Champions League second leg at Real Madrid. In the first leg, Mbappé scored the 1-0 winner against the Madrilenians, giving PSG the better chance of progressing to the Champions League than the white ballet.

I guess it can be assumed that if Real Madrid strikes out on Mbappe, it would go all-out to bring in Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Longtime FC Köln goalkeeper Timo Horn is thinking about making a move away from the club:

After being demoted to number 2 at 1. FC Köln, Timo Horn admitted in an interview with “Sky” on Saturday after the 1-0 win against Frankfurt that it was “not easy” to process. What’s next for the keeper, who is still tied until 2023 and has to let Marvin Schwäbe go first? The goalkeeper doesn’t want to rule out a change of club, even if he’s not a man “who kisses the crest today and is gone tomorrow”. Nevertheless: “I always have the right to play.”

Some much needed positivity is back in the Bayern camp and here on our podcast! Bayern Munich dismantled Greuther Furth with a dominant 4-1 victory that featured a brilliant second-half performance and a game plan that Nagelsmann should stick to for prolonged success. The substitutions and the tactics in this game were spot on, and it showed on the scoresheet.

Robert Lewandowski had another brace, which is just the same as saying “bread is bread and cheese is cheese”, Jose Mourinho style. In other words, just another routine game for the Pole, who continues to cement himself at the very top of football’s annals. The defense was also very solid, with Süle having a great showing, Upamecano and Pavard having something of a redemption arc starting to materialize, Hernandez being his usual solid self and Omar Richards looking very bright.

So yeah, loads of talking points, and the podcast features quite a few of them: