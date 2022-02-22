Austria manager convinced Marcel Sabitzer will succeed at Bayern Munich

When Marcel Sabitzer transferred to Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig, the move was widely-lauded as not only great business, but a massive talent upgrade for the Rekordmeister’s roster.

The transition, however, has been anything but easy for Sabitzer.

Unable to break into the starting lineup and struggling to show his ability during his appearance, Sabitzer has scuffled this season. Whether it is a mental block with having to be a bench player or if he has truly suffered a drastic drop in form, something with Sabitzer is not right.

One person who thinks he can turn it around, however, is Austria manager Franco Foda. “When he left Leipzig to join Bayern, he was aware that FC Bayern have different ambitions, and that the competition at his position is bigger. But he’s in good hands with Julian Nagelsmann,” Foda said. “Marcel is an extremely ambitious player. He brings everything from a footballing, tactical and also mental point of view. I’m convinced that he will establish himself at FC Bayern.”

Sabitzer turned in a solid effort against SpVgg Greuther Fürth, but appears to have pushed himself deep down the depth chart for Bayern Munich. At this point, it looks like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, and Corentin Tolisso are all ahead of him on the pecking order.

Sabitzer has not registered a goal nor an assist in 20 appearances across all competitions this season and has only tallied 737 total minutes on the pitch since making the transfer.