Omar Richards talks move to Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski, Julian Nagelsmann’s cool demeanor

Omar Richards picked up a start against SpVgg Greuther Fürth during Bayern Munich’s 4-1 win and while the Englishman’s day was cut short by an early substitution to help spark the offense, the seldom-used left-back is soaking in the experience.

Despite not getting a ton of playing time this season, Richards appears very happy to be in Munich.

“I remember the first point of contact was in the big meeting room. I was sitting in there and had been early. All these people I’d seen on TV and played with on Fifa are all walking past high-fiving me. “I was thinking, ‘What is going on? I must be in some dream or something.’ My agent called and told me Bayern Munich are watching me, they’re interested, and I’m thinking, ‘What? This can’t be true.’ I almost put the phone down on him. I literally didn’t believe it until I got on a Zoom call with them,” Richards told The Times (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Richards knew moving to a club like Bayern Munich would be tough, but he said other players have been very helpful.

“From the first day, he (Joshua Kimmich) was really helpful to me, always checking in on me, like a big brother. He doesn’t have to do that. That’s so elite from him and, as a new person coming in, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” Richards said. “I’m in a team with superstars and some of the best players, and I’m still new to it. But, the thing is, I’m in the right place and I’m only getting better each day, so you never know what can happen.”

Richards is also happy to be playing for a manager like Julian Nagelsmann, who keeps an even keel.

“He comes into training sometimes on his motorbike, I think it’s a Harley-Davidson. He’s always proper cool, always happy and approachable,” Richards remarked. “After a while I realized everything he was making me do had a reason behind it. There’s new ideas all the time, everything is fresh and the training leads the way we play in games.”

Finally, Richards said he learned very quickly that Robert Lewandowski is always “on” and that you cannot ever tale him lightly in training.

“You can’t switch off at any moment when you’re around him. He’s very clinical, he’s good at everything, really. I would play FIFA with Lewandowski and now I’m playing alongside him. It’s really crazy,” Richards said.

Richards has played 448 minutes in 14 appearances across all competitions this season. The 24-year-old has one assist.