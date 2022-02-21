Report: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller tests positive for COVID-19

Per an official statement directly from Bayern Munich’s web site, Thomas Müller has unfortunately tested positive for coronavirus from the club’s latest round of testing. Thankfully, he’s doing well and not experiencing any symptoms, but the news still comes as a blow for Bayern since he now could miss the next two Bundesliga matches against Eintracht Frankfurt and then Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against RB Salzburg. For now, he will be self isolating away from the rest of the squad before he can potentially get negative results and come out of isolation.

He has to isolate for at least 7 days, but can technically come out of isolation if he receives negative tests after the 7 day threshold and does not have any symptoms. This is the standard protocol for all players that are vaccinated. This means that Müller could, in theory, be back on time for the Leverkusen clash.

Ironically enough, it was almost a year ago to date that Müller first contracted the virus. He wound up testing positive ahead of February 11th of 2021, which was the date of the FIFA Club World Cup final. Bayern defeated Tigres UANL 1-0 thanks to a Benjamin Pavard goal to lift the title, completing what’s been popularly dubbed the sextuple of the 2019/20 season, even though the FIFA Club World Cup had been postponed until 2021. Müller’s positive case from 2021 in Qatar is documented in the “FC Bayern - Behind the Legend” documentary and Hansi Flick had given a speech the night before the final on how they wanted to win it for Müller.

For now, Nagelsmann will have one less option in attack while Müller is in isolation, so he’ll be forced to make more adjustments having just lost Corentin Tolisso to injury as well. Thankfully, in attack, Jamal Musiala has made his way back from recovering from a COVID infection of his own, and could very well deputize for Müller in either the number 10 spot, or on one of the wings.