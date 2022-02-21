Corentin Tolisso leaning towards leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer

Corentin Tolisso is still trying to convince Bayern Munich’s front office that he deserves a contract extension, but his proneness to injuries is making it difficult for him to get a renewal.

Somehow Tolisso is in an endless loop of getting injured, finding back his form, and when he finally starts playing well, he gets injured again. Although there is still no final decision over Tolisso’s future, according to Sport1’s sources, Bayern’s board is leaning towards not extending his contract and letting the Frenchman go on a free transfer.

Reportedly, Coco wouldn’t mind staying in Munich, but his recent performances still haven’t changed the mind of Bayern’s bosses. They agree that he is too injury-prone, and that stopped him from reaching his full potential.

His recent setback is very bitter for the player for two reasons — in his mind, he still has the chance to convince the bosses for renewal, and now he is also unable to play for the French national team.