Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso to miss international duty with a thigh injury

Bayern Munich faced Greuter Fürth on Sunday and even though Fürth is at the bottom of the table, they gave a hard time to the Bavarians. In the end, Bayern managed to grab a 4:1 win, but unfortunately, Corentin Tolisso finished the match already in the first half.

The Frenchman suffered a tear in his thigh which will leave him sidelined for the next three to four weeks. According to the French outlet RMCSport, Tolisso had a good chance of playing for France’s international friendlies in March against Ivory Coast and South Africa.

ℹ️ @CorentinTolisso was subbed off after suffering a muscle strain during #FCBSGF.



Here's to a speedy recovery, Coco! — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 20, 2022

Tolisso has continuously struggled with numerous injuries throughout his professional career. Lately, Coco managed to string a couple of good performances for Bayern, but yet again, was unlucky and is now sidelined again. After he made his medical check-up, the news was positive, but he is going to have to wait for his return to the French national team.

Tolisso made his last appearance in Les Blues at the EURO during a draw against Portugal.