Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka return to the training pitch

Two of Bayern Munich’s long time absentees were back on the training ground today.

Captain Manuel Neuer, who has been sidelined with a knee surgery for the past two weeks, was seen completing some jogging exercises at Säbener Straße. The goalkeeper had recently posted on Instagram that his rehab was going swimmingly and according to plan. It seems his words were true, considering he’s already back running on the pitch.

Neuer is still expected to be out for at least the next two weeks, if not two more. This puts him at risk of missing the second leg of Bayern’s Champions League tie with Red Bull Salzburg. However, if all goes to plan, he should be ready to suit up for the quarterfinals, should Bayern qualify. Moreover, he could be back for some of March’s Bundesliga games. Considering no game is unimportant in Bayern’s quest for a tenth straight league title, Neuer’s comeback will undoubtedly be a huge blessing for the team. Regardless of when that comeback will be, it is still heartening to see Neuer back running.

Speaking of running, Leon Goretzka was also seen jogging at Säbener Straße as he continues to work on his recovery from an injured patella. The midfielder hasn’t seen competitive action since last December’s clash against Borussia Dortmund, and his comeback has been delayed multiple times due to lingering pain. The fact that he’s at least able to jog should imply that said pain is no longer there, or is at least at a minimum. It remains unclear when Goretzka will be able to fully return to action, but once he does, like Neuer, he should be a great asset to the team and its title hopes for the rest of the season.