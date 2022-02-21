Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. SpVgg Greuther Fürth; Manchester United to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave?; Bayern, Monaco would need to pay €20 million for FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest; and MORE!

Bayern Munich roared back from a deficit to slam SpVgg Greuther Fürth 4-1 in a match that will hopefully set the Bavarians off in the proper direction. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

This was what Bayern Munich needed honestly. The team fell behind, absorbed that gut punch, and was able to fight back. That is no small feat — even against the team ranked last in the table — right for Bayern Munich.

The first half was not easy to watch. We did see some offensive issues with poor passing and execution, along with unnecessary congestion, but the team shook all of that off and pulled it together for a strong second half showing.

Robert Lewandowski just keep doing it. With a brace, the Polish Hitman now needs just 13 goals in 11 matches to tie his own record. Rarely, has a player put together this kind of run like Lewandowski has. To think, there were some folks saying they would take Romelu Lukaku over him as recently as last season.

Defensively, things were unsteady at times. I thought Niklas Süle was the best of the lot. Dayot Upamecano was definitely better than his previous outings, so that was a good sign as well. Even Lucas Hernandez’s injury does not appear to be serious.

Benjamin Pavard had a decent game as well.

Marcel Sabitzer was solid, but not spectacular. The Austrian could be in line for more playing time with both Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso out for the near future. We will also likely see Jamal Musiala working deeper as well. I want to see Sabitzer succeed, but it is fair to wonder if he will every get back to his top form while with Bayern Munich. Basically, I (along with others) were thrilled to just see him put forth an above average performance. My guess would be that Nagelsmann is going to give Musiala a chance when he is deemed fully fit.

As one of the few folks in these parts who does not mind the back-three formation of Julian Nagelsmann, I will say that frequent changing of tactics probably has done more harm than either the back-four or the back-three as standalone issues. With responsibilities and even roles changing when Nagelsmann decided to flip the switch, the players are sometimes slow to adjust or — worse — become the slightest bit hesitant. I’m very “Pro Nagelsmann” at this stage (don’t strike me down!), but I do think his penchant for tinkering often creates confusion and delay for his players. In a perfect world, the players would be able to seamlessly adjust to whatever they are asked to play, but as we all know, this world is nothing if not imperfect.

I did not think Omar Richards was awful, but he also did not seize the opportunity he was given. He looked very much like a “not quite ready for primetime player.”

It was good to see Sven Ulreich pick up a victory. Ulreich has been far from the team’s biggest problem over the past two weeks, so to see him get the win was nice after some unfortunate luck.

Overall, Bayern Munich needed these three points — and got them. It was not perfect and it was not pretty, but it was a win. That alone, should help the team’s confidence heading into a difficult part of the schedule.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast, please give them a look or a listen:

It looks like AS Monaco and Bayern Munich will have to pony up €20 million if either club wants FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest:

According to reports in Spanish Sport , AS Monaco are still interested in signing Barcelona’s Sergino Dest. So far, however, the Monegasques have only considered loan deals. Next summer, the team around Alexander Nübel probably wants to buy the 21-year-old American. The Catalans are also said to be ready to let Dest go for €20m . It was not until 2020 that the full-back switched from Ajax Amsterdam to FC Barcelona for around 21 million. At the time, FC Bayern were also very interested in Dest, but the 21-year-old finally chose the Catalans. But even in the transfer periods that followed, Bayern was repeatedly said to be interested in the player.

A loss, a draw, and some turmoil: This was really not your average week at Bayern Munich.

Fans are irritated, the front office is clapping back at the media, and everyone from Julian Nagelsmann to Dayot Upamecano is being called out to improve.

FC Hollywood is back, baby!

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

The five things we learned this week, including: Bayern Munich’s front office might be getting too sensitive, Serge Gnabry’s place on the squad could be in doubt, Nagelsmann isn’t happy with the teams transfer strategy, Bayern Munich is prioritizing a leader at center-back and an attacking player for the right defensive flank, — and I learned that I don’t believe the coaching staff and squad planners are fully in alignment with how to put this team together.

A look at how excited I am for the start of Better Call Saul to start back up in April.

Pundit Lothar Matthäus and his simmering feud with Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic took another turn as Matthäus took another shot at Brazzo for his treatment of Niklas Süle:

Matthäus now replied to Sky: “Hasan has reacted. He protects his players. If he had done that earlier with Süle, he might have signed for Bayern as well.” The former Munich professional (1984-88, 1992-2000) also said: “Hasan didn’t get Süle - he bought Upamecano and Hernández for a lot of money . So far, the price/performance ratio has not been right for both of them.”

Will Brazzo send a retort?

The big rumor is that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United if the club fails to qualify for the Champions League. According to the latest reports, the club will not block him from leaving:

Manchester United will not stand in Cristiano Ronaldo’s way should he demand to leave Old Trafford if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Ronaldo , of course, was very loosely linked to Bayern Munich last week.