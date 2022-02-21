Sven Ulreich happy to bag win for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has had some terrible luck since taking over for the injured Manuel Neuer.

Against SpVgg Greuther Fürth, however, things finally broke Ulreich’s way despite seeing the Bavarians fall behind 1-0 in the first half.

“Everyone wants to do their best, but of course it was annoying that Sabi put his foot in it. But I’m just happy that we still won today. We struggled a lot in the first half because we had no pace. We had to play more through the wide players, but didn’t get it done. In the second half, though, it worked out,” Ulreich said (as captured by Tz).

For Ulreich, the messaging the squad received from Julian Nagelsmann was on-point at halftime.

“It wasn’t loud. It was constructive. We came out of the break well with the goal, of course. The first half was of course not what we had imagined,” Ulreich said.