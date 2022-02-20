Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-1 Greuther Fürth (Ruckrunde)

Some much needed positivity is back in the Bayern camp and here on our podcast! Bayern Munich dismantled Greuther Furth with a dominant 4-1 victory that featured a brilliant second-half performance and a game plan that Nagelsmann should stick to for prolonged success. The substitutions and the tactics in this game were spot on, and it showed on the scoresheet.

Robert Lewandowski had another brace, which is just the same as saying “bread is bread and cheese is cheese”, Jose Mourinho style. In other words, just another routine game for the Pole, who continues to cement himself at the very top of football’s annals. The defense was also very solid, with Süle having a great showing, Upamecano and Pavard having something of a redemption arc starting to materialize, Hernandez being his usual solid self and Omar Richards looking very bright.

So yeah, loads of talking points, and the podcast features quite a few of them:

The starting lineups and the formations of both teams

The tactical changes brought in by Julian Nagelsmann

The game in the first half and the dire need for changes and substitutions

The setup in the second half

A tactical masterclass, and Serge Gnabry being not so terrible for once (!!!!)

A look at the performances of Marcel Sabitzer and Omar Richards

Looking ahead

