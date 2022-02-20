Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso has torn muscle fiber

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso has had a long and storied battled with injuries over the course of his career and today’s Bundesliga match against SpVgg Greuther Fürth left the Frenchman with another unfortunate ailment.

Bayern Munich won the match 4-1, but has probably lose Tolisso for “several weeks” per Sport1’s Kerry Hau.

According to coach Julian Nagelsmann, Tolisso suffered a torn muscle fiber, but Nagelsmann is thankful that it was not something much, much worse.

“With Lucas (Hernandez) it’s not bad, it’s just stiffness. With Coco (Tolisso) it’s ‘only’ a muscle fiber tear. At first we were afraid it was something worse,” Nagelsmann said after the match (as captured by Tz).

It is a sad state of affairs for Tolisso when a torn muscle fiber provides a sense of relief.

The Frenchman was the first choice to fill in for fellow injured midfielder Leon Goretzka, but now Nagelsmann might have to look toward Marcel Sabitzer, Marc Roca, or Jamal Musiala to play alongside Joshua Kimmich.