After an unsatisfactory first half, Robert Lewandowski helped Bayern Munich settle in

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski tallied two goals in his team’s 4-1 win over Bundesliga foe SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

The final score was a bit misleading, though, as Bayern Munich did not exactly look convincing in the first half. Sloppy passing, stagnant play, and poor precision plagued the Bavarians, but the second half saw the team play much more freely.

“I wasn’t satisfied at all with the first half. We really needed a lot of time to get into the game. We played much too slowly. In the second half it was much better, even though we made some mistakes defensively. But now we have two normal weeks, so we can work on the mistakes,” Lewandowski said after the match (as captured by Tz). “The plan before the game was that we would play through the wings. Now is a good time to talk about many things and address and train all things. But the second half was already our football how we want to play it.”

Bayern Munich will now look to build momentum and consistency after a disappointing spell.