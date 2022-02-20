Report: FC Barcelona could make Sergino Dest available in summer, will Bayern Munich try again?

If you read the reports from last week, you’d know that Bayern Munich is looking for an offensively-minded right-back.

Perhaps, that player would even be able to flex into a role as a wing-back should Julian Nagelsmann opt to make an official formation change (wink, wink).

Well, according to a report form Sport (as captured by Sport1), FC Barcelona could be willing to sell USMNT defender Sergino Dest this summer — and Bayern Munich is expected to be among the teams in the mix:

In the summer of 2020, FC Bayern were already courting Sergino Dest, but at that time the American decided to move from Ajax Amsterdam to FC Barcelona. So far, however, the right-back has not been really happy in Catalonia. As a result, Bayern could now get another chance, with Barca reportedly ready to let Dest go next summer, according to Sport. Accordingly, the Catalans are ready to talk from a sum of 20 million euros. In the summer of 2020, the club released 21 million euros. AS Monaco are said to have already approached Barca and expressed an interest in Dest. But Bayern are probably back in the running. Bayern Munich had already flirted with such a deal this winter.

It just seems like Dest-to-Bayern is going to happen, doesn’t it?

If Bayern Munich is going to splurge, it seems like center-back and right-back are the most likely positions where the club will invest.