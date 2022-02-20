Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Bayern Munich are winless in two games, which counts as a mini-crisis at this club. Julian Nagelsmann needs a win, and luckily he’s facing the worst team in the league this Sunday to hopefully make things right. He needs to get this one right, as rumors are swirling about his dissatisfaction with the squad and fans aren’t exactly happy with the playing style of the team right now. At least he has most of his star players in the team, even if a few key ones are still missing.

However, with a shaky defense and things looking stagnant up front, Greuther Furth will fancy their chances of causing an upset at the Allianz Arena — Bayern look more vulnerable than ever.

