Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, AC Milan top contender for Torino FC’s Gleison Bremer

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is one of the three top contenders for Torino FC center-back Gleison Bremer.

The other leaders in the clubhouse are Serie A powers Inter Milan and AC Milan. Juventus is also reportedly interested in Bremer, but Torino FC will not sell a talent like Bremer to its crosstown rival.

The Brazilian defender has become a hot commodity on the transfer market, but is under contract with Torino FC through 2024. That could make his price too much for any of the aforementioned clubs if Torino FC is really looking to cash out.

It remains to be seen just how interested Bayern Munich really is in Bremer, but the Bavarians will be looking for a new defender unless they have a change in hear and decide to trust young players like Tanguy Nianzou or Chris Richards, who is currently on loan at Hoffenheim.