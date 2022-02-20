Bayern Munich vs Greuther Furth: Gamethread and Live Blog

Can you believe that it’s been over two weeks since Bayern Munich last won a game? Yes, shocking, I know. Julian Nagelsmann is on the verge of being fed to the bears if he can’t find a win soon — luckily, he has a home visit from the worst team in the league to set things right.

Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, and Manuel Neuer are still out. Those are all big issues, but not as big as the calamity that is the team’s defense. Sven Ulreich isn’t a world class keeper by any stretch of the imagination, but many of the goals we concede aren’t his fault. Nagelsmann has to figure something out quick, because the games will only get harder from here on out.

Worryingly, Bayern’s attack didn’t look too hot against Salzburg in midweek, with Robert Lewandowski completely taken out of the game. Furth aren’t exactly a Champions League caliber opponent, so let’s hope there’s some improvement on that front as well. Basically, we need to see some positive signs against Furth.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.