Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United getting serious about Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry?; The special relationship between Uli Hoeneß and David Alaba; FC Barcelona putting offer together for Erling Haaland?; and MORE!

If — and it is a big if — Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry cannot work out some sort of deal to keep the Germany international in Bavaria, it appears that Manchester United is ready to pounce:

Manchester United could do far worse than to raid Bayern Munich for one of their highest-profile attacking stars in the summer as part of a large-scale rebuild ahead of next season. The Red Devils look set to be forced into the transfer market in order to reinforce their ranks between now and the following campaign, with a number of their existing options unlikely to be involved at Old Trafford in the long run. Serge Gnabry could be set to emerge as a realistic option for the Red Devils over the coming months, with his current deal at the Allianz Arena set to expire at the end of next season. Bayern are said to be keen on extending the former Arsenal winger’s stay at the club but have failed to strike an agreement with his representatives as of yet. The situation may open the door for United to tempt the Bundesliga giants into selling up with a sensible bid in the summer if they decide to act on their reported interest in his services.

It remains to be seen what happens with Gnabry, but it looks like he wants to stay with Bayern Munich. The club, however, has a lot to consider including both Gnabry’s salary and what role he would have under Julian Nagelsmann — especially if the manager shifts full-time to a back-three.

FC Barcelona might have heard the rumors that Real Madrid was closing in on a deal with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and decided to get a little more serious about its own pursuit:

Barcelona are putting together an “extensive package” laden with incentives to try and tempt Erling Haaland to join them at the end of the season, reports the Daily Mirror. The Borussia Dortmund forward is available on a reduced release clause from this summer.

I really don’t want to see Haaland leave the Bundesliga, but it seems like it is destine to happen.

Patrik Schick is having a great season as he has tallied 20 goals and three assists in 24 games across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen. That kind of production could tempt some scoring-hungry club to throw mountains of cash at Bayer Leverkusen this summer:

Patrik Schick is only the second player, after Robert Lewandowski, to reach 20+ goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. Schick has 20 in 20 this term.



A loss, a draw, and some turmoil: This was really not your average week at Bayern Munich.

Fans are irritated, the front office is clapping back at the media, and everyone from Julian Nagelsmann to Dayot Upamecano is being called out to improve.

FC Hollywood is back, baby!

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

The five things we learned this week, including: Bayern Munich’s front office might be getting too sensitive, Serge Gnabry’s place on the squad could be in doubt, Nagelsmann isn’t happy with the teams transfer strategy, Bayern Munich is prioritizing a leader at center-back and an attacking player for the right defensive flank, — and I learned that I don’t believe the coaching staff and squad planners are fully in alignment with how to put this team together.

A look at how excited I am for the start of Better Call Saul to start back up in April.

According to Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß says the only player who ever calls him on Christmas Eve is David Alaba:

On Saturday, we saw that Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and Inter Milan were considered the frontrunners for Torino FC center-back Gleison Bremer:

According to Sport1, Bayern Munich are now in talks to sign Gleison Bremer, who is said to be a target for Newcastle and Liverpool. Well, this is a big blow for Newcastle and Liverpool.

Bayern Munich is coming off of two consecutive poor showings in a loss to VfL Bochum and a draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

Can the Bavarians right the ship and get back headed into the right direction?

