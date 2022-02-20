Germany Watch: Robin Gosens expecting Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle to be successful with Dortmund

Germany international Robin Gosens recently made the move to Inter Milan on loan from Atalanta, but was also paying attention to the news coming out of Germany which stated that Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle would be transferring to Borussia Dortmund for next season.

“The move surprised me. I think it’s a very interesting move. It’s a good move for the Bundesliga. In terms of style of play, Niklas is one of the most attractive defenders in Germany and certainly has great quality,” Gosens told Sky. “He will do Dortmund good. It’s a very big loss for Bayern and a win for Dortmund. This move will make the league and the title race more exciting.”

While he does keep an eye on all of the events transpiring back home, Gosens has at least one eye on the upcoming World Cup. Winning the prestigious event would be a dream come true for the 27-year-old late bloomer.

“That’s the big goal because there’s simply nothing bigger than representing the German national team at a World Cup. Even as kids, that was the dream. And now there’s a realistic chance to be there if I do my best,” said Gosens.