Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller discusses his future at the club

An extensive interview was given to Sport Bild on Tuesday by Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller. The conversation touched upon several topics including the World Cup winner’s future at the club. Müller, who turned 32 last year, is on the track to beat his own record for most assists in a single Bundesliga season (21). He has bagged 18 assists (!!) from just 20 games this season – with 14 left to play – and shows no sign of stopping.

Müller, like the finest of wines, keeps on getting better every year and the man simply does not want to stop playing anytime soon. He said, “I definitely want to play top-level football until 2025. At the moment, everything is going well and I’m having fun on the pitch. I’m not thinking about stopping. I feel really good physically and the ball still obeys me most of the time.”

He was asked to share his thoughts on the chances of the Müllerdowski duo getting split up next season and a replacement for Robert Lewandowski being brought in. “FC Bayern has always had big expectations from the players. Roland Wohlfarth was the top scorer twice, and still, competition was brought in. The same for (Giovane) Elber or (Roy) Makaay. Everything is possible in football. But when you see how well things are going for all parties involved, it would certainly be a surprise,” commented Müller.

Haaland to Bayern rumors have been going on for a long time but my personal favorite moment in the entire transfer discussions is when Müller decided to quip about whether he would like to feed the Norwegian with assists: “I prefer to feed my horses and rabbits.”

Classic Müller!

The German international’s current contract will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023 and Bayern fans would want nothing more than for him to sign an extension and retire in Munich.

(Quotes via @iMiaSanMia)