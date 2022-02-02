Report: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann views Jamal Musiala as another Thiago Alcantara

For as good as Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala was at wing last season and earlier in this campaign, Julian Nagelsmann does not view the Germany international’s future as one on the offensive flank.

Moreover, Nagelsmann also might not have Musiala tied to a future as the successor to Thomas Müller as the squad’s attacking midfielder/second striker. Instead, Nagelsmann views Musiala as a “Thiago Alcantara-type” player, who can connect the team as it transitions from defense to offense:

Julian #Nagelsmann plant, Jamal #Musiala weiterhin regelmäßig im Mittelfeldzentrum einzusetzen. Der #FCBayern-Trainer sieht in ihm den idealen "Verbindungsspieler" zwischen Defensive und Offensive. Ähnlich, wie es Thiago seinerzeit in München war. — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) February 2, 2022

Julian #Nagelsmann plans to continue using Jamal #Musiala regularly in midfield. The #FCBayern trainer sees him as the ideal “connector” between defensive and offensive. Similar to how Thiago was in Munich at the time.

Musiala has shown tremendous flair in his offensive game, creativity with his passing, a calmness on the ball, and the ability to burst away from the opposition. Certainly, that skill-set would make him a good fit at several positions, but Nagelsmann seems to want to use Musiala a more of an “8” — a position currently occupied by oft-injured, but uber-talented Leon Goretzka.

Nagelsmann has shown the willingness to use flexible, ever-changing formations, which could allow the boss to find a way to use Musiala, Goretzka, and Joshua Kimmich all at the same time.

Of all his attributes, Musiala’s greatest asset might be his own versatility and adaptability to easily float between several positions. With this news on Musiala and the emergence of Paul Wanner as an option for the attacking midfield position, what this all means for players like Marcel Sabitzer, Corentin Tolisso, and Marc Roca remains to be seen.