Training report: Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez had to cut training short with ankle knock

Bayern Munich fans might be holding their collective breath once more as defender Lucas Hernandez was forced to cut short his training session today after taking a hit on ankle from Paul Wanner and Corentin Tolisso.

Tz broke down the scene:

What happened? Lucas Hernandez was injured in a tackle with youngster Paul Wanner, who signed his first professional contract with Bayern earlier this week and Corentin Tolisso. The central defender was apparently hit on the ankle and was then accompanied into the locker room by a supervisor. It is currently not clear whether Hernandez’s early end of training was a serious injury or just a precautionary measure. He was examined by the afternoon, and so far there has been no diagnosis or communication from FC Bayern. The 25-year-old has struggled with serious injuries in the past.

Meanwhile, Manuel Neuer returned to team training today after spending the past few days training individually as the club was practicing load management with its captain:

Manuel #Neuer hat nach seiner individuellen Einheit am Dienstag (Belastungssteuerung) heute wieder mit der Mannschaft trainiert. #FCBayern #FCBRBL @kessler_philipp — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) February 2, 2022

Manuel #Neuer trained with the team again today after his individual session on Tuesday (load control). #FCBayern #FCBRBL @kessler_philipp