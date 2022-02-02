Report: Bayern Munich lost out on right-back near transfer deadline

According to a report from Voetbal International (as captured in Abendzeitung), Bayern Munich was close to procuring a right-back near the transfer deadline.

The Bavarians reportedly had interest in FC Utrecht right-back Denso Kasius, but lost out to Bologna FC, who ultimately paid €3 million for the 19-year-old. Things were so close that Bayern Munich allegedly was willing to send a private jet to zip Kasius to Munich:

Since those responsible at Bayern have apparently left no stone unturned – and still drew the short straw in the struggle for Dutchman Denso Kasius. As “Voetbal International” reports, the 19-year-old is said to have stayed in Bologna for several days to complete the obligatory medical check-up at the local Serie A club. Shortly before signing the contract with FC Bologna, everything was prepared at Bayern to intervene at the last moment and thwart the transfer. According to “Voetbal International”, Bayern were even willing to send a private jet to Italy to bring the talented right-back to Munich. However, Kasius refused and signed as planned with FC Bologna, not least with a view to better prospects and more playing times. FC Bologna apparently paid three million euros in transfer fee to FC Utrecht, according to “transfermarkt.de” Kasius’ market value is 250,000 euros.

Kasius, of course, signed with Bologna FC for the next stage of his career:

Welkom Denso ❤️



#Kasius joins the Rossoblù on a permanent deal ✍️#WeAreOne — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) January 30, 2022

Could Kasius be a name to keep an eye on for the future at right-back with Bayern Munich?

Maybe...so check out this video of his highlights:

Interestingly, Aaron Hickey, who has been a longtime transfer target for Bayern Munich, is a left-back for Bologna.