Off the Crossbar: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann talks in his sleep

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has a lot of quirks, but one that probably annoys his wife the most is his propensity for talking in his sleep.

Nagelsmann, it seems, is prone to get caught calling out the names of his players while he is snoozing.

“Sometimes when I’m sleeping after a game I call out the names of my players. My wife once told me that. Sometimes it wakes her up in the night,” Nagelsmann told 51 magazine (as captured by Sport Bild).

Well...it could be worse a lot, I suppose.

Nagelsmann has not had too many reasons to have verbal outbursts this season in the middle of the night given just how successful Bayern Munich has been. At a minimum, Nagelsmann’s wife probably smirks a little bit every time she hears “Talking in Your Sleep” by The Romantics:

Here is to hoping the boss — and his wife — have some night uninterrupted soon enough. We all know how vital sleep is to success.