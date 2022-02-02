Bayern Munich Leroy Sane excited to be in the mix for another Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has been one of the breakout players of this campaign after spending the 2020/21 campaign trying to rebuild his form following a major knee injury.

After getting settled back in Germany last year, Sane is happy to be square in the middle of the Bundesliga title hunt — even if some people think Bayern Munich is a shoo-in to clinch another crown.

“From the outside, maybe people see things a bit more exciting in England, even though Manchester City are 9 points clear. But we play football to win. It doesn’t matter the gap as long as we win the title,” Sane said in an interview with kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sane also dismissed the idea that a Bundesliga title is worth less than a championship in the Premier League.

“I don’t think so. And it would be disrespectful to the Bundesliga, Spain, Italy. No matter which league, winning the title is special,” Sane said. “The biggest goal for the big clubs is to win the Champions league as often as possible. I still haven’t won it, so for me this title is at the top of the list. I hope I’ll manage to win it this year.”