Off the Crossbar: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala laments his FIFA rating

Like most kids, Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala enjoys gaming.

Unlike most kids, Musiala can power up FIFA 22 and use himself in the game. Even with that ability, not everything is perfect. The Germany international recently talked about his FIFA rating and the struggles in using himself in the game.

“Yeah. But Jamal on FIFA is not a very good player, he loses many balls. It’s my first FIFA card, so I won’t complain. Although I would have preferred a rating of 90 or 80+ instead of my 75 card,” Musiala told Sport Bild via (@iMiaSanMia). “I think my pace, shooting and technique in real life are better than the FIFA stats. But for a first time, it’s cool to see myself in the game.”

Musiala was recently joined in first team training by another campus sensation, 16-year-old Paul Wanner. Musiala was glad to see the German wunderkind get an opportunity.

“Paul is a great guy and a great talent. I was very happy for his debut. It’s really cool that I’m no longer the youngest in the team. Now I can say to Paul: ‘from now on you carry the balls’,” Musiala said with a laugh.