Germany Watch: After Club World Cup glory, Chelsea star Kai Havertz plans to win FIFA World Cup

Germany International Kai Havertz has come a long way since moving to Chelsea in the summer of 2020. While his development in England may not have gone as smoothly as he would’ve liked, the 22-year-old has managed to showcase his immense talent from time to time. Scorer of the winning goal in last season’s UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City, Havertz recently stepped up in another prestigious game for the Blues. With just three minutes of extra-time remaining, the attacking-midfielder slotted home a winner from the spot that helped his club see off Palmeiras to become the champions of the world.

Speaking to multiple German media outlets, Havertz reflected on his match-winning performance that earned Chelsea their first Club World Cup title.

2 - Kai Havertz is the first player to score the match-winning goal in the both the UEFA Champions League final and then the subsequent FIFA Club World Cup final since Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2011. Occasion. pic.twitter.com/HD9YOX9U9y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 12, 2022

“I’m happy about every goal, but of course moments like that stay in my memory forever,” he told Bild. “As a kid, I already dreamed about it and it’s just great to see how much a title means to the fans. It gives me an incredible amount of energy.”

Since his breakthrough at Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz has established himself as a key player for the national team as well. The Aachen-born has now set his sights on the biggest tournament in the footballing world, the upcoming World Cup at Qatar.

“Our plan is to become world champions!” Havertz announced to Sport1. “We will only do that as a team, and I’m looking forward to the tournament. I want to play an important role in it and be part of the success.”

For now, Havertz remains focused on Champions League and domestic cup competitions, with Chelsea set to take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, next week.